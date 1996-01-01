A university is studying the effectiveness of two different teaching methods in an introductory statistics course. At the end of the semester, students are given a final project that is graded as excellent, good, satisfactory, or unsatisfactory.

i. What type of variable is the project grade?

ii. What is the level of measurement for this variable?

iii. Would a table listing the number of students in each category be more informative than a pie chart for this data?