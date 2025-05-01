A company claims that the variability in production time at Plant X is greater than at Plant Y. At α = 0.10 α = 0.10 , the sample statistics are: s 1 2 = 950 , n 1 = 10 s_1^2{}=950,\text{ }n_1=10 and s 2 2 = 800 , n 2 = 12 s_2^2=800,n_2=12 . Test the claim σ 1 2 > σ 2 2 \sigma_1^2>\sigma_2^2 .