A scholarship program awards scholarships to 40 % 40\% of applicants. You randomly select 8 8 applicants. The random variable

x x represents the number of students who receive a scholarship. Create a binomial distribution followed by its histogram and answer the following questions:

i. What is the most appropriate description of the histogram's shape?

ii. Which value(s) of x x would be considered unusual?

iii. Why is this value considered unusual?