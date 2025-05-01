A gardener tracked the time (in units of minutes) spent watering plants for 8 8 randomly selected days. The recorded times were:

12.5 , 13.2 , 14.0 , 12.8 , 13.6 , 11.9 , 13.3 , 12.6 12.5, 13.2, 14.0, 12.8, 13.6, 11.9, 13.3, 12.6 12.5 , 13.2 , 14.0 , 12.8 , 13.6 , 11.9 , 13.3 , 12.6

Assume the population standard deviation is 3.5 3.5 minutes. Construct a 90 % 90\% confidence interval for the mean time spent watering plants per day.