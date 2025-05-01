Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 133
A gardener tracked the time (in units of minutes) spent watering plants for randomly selected days. The recorded times were:
12.5,13.2,14.0,12.8,13.6,11.9,13.3,12.6
Assume the population standard deviation is minutes. Construct a confidence interval for the mean time spent watering plants per day.