A dietitian tests whether a new supplement changes cholesterol levels. The paired differences in cholesterol before and after taking the supplement are recorded. Test the claim that the mean difference is not zero at α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 . Sample statistics: d ˉ = − 2.5 \bar{d} = -2.5 , s d = 4.1 s_d = 4.1 , n = 25 n = 25 . What is the correct conclusion?