Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Problem 83
A sample of 8 randomly selected students had the following chemistry test scores:
78, 85, 80, 90, 88, 82, 84, 91
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean score, assuming normality, given that the sample mean is 84.75 and the sample standard deviation is 4.68.