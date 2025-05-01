A school principal wants to know if there is a difference in test scores among four teachers and across three different classrooms. The test scores are entered into a two-way ANOVA table with 'Teacher' as one factor and 'Classroom' as the block. If the p p -values are: Teacher = 0.04 0.04 , Classroom = 0.18 0.18 , Interaction = 0.09 0.09 , and α = 0.10 α = 0.10 , what is the correct interpretation?