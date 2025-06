The heights of adult male giraffes in a certain region are normally distributed with a mean of 5.4 m 5.4~\text{m} and a standard deviation of 0.6 m 0.6~\text{m} . Random samples of size 16 16 are taken, and the mean height of each sample is recorded. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means. Repeat the calculation for samples of size 49 49 and 81 81 . What happens to the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means as the sample size increases?