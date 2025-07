A company tests two different packaging designs to see if they result in different average shipping weights. Assume random, independent samples from normal populations with equal variances. Test the claim that μ 1 = μ 2 \mu_1 = \mu_2 at α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 . Sample statistics: x ˉ 1 = 12.4 \bar{x}_1 = 12.4 , s 1 = 1.9 s_1 = 1.9 , n 1 = 10 n_1 = 10 ; x ˉ 2 = 13.1 \bar{x}_2 = 13.1 , s 2 = 2.3 s_2 = 2.3 , n 2 = 14 n_2 = 14 . What is the correct conclusion?