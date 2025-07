The Digital Trust Institute conducts an annual survey. In the 2024 2024 study, 847 847 U.S. adults were polled; 53 % 53\% say they trust online transactions, and the remainder were not sure. What is the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with 95 % 95\% confidence, the true proportion of U.S. adults who trust online transactions, to within ± 4 % \pm4\% of the population proportion?