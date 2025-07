A university professor claims that the variability in the final exam scores of two different statistics classes is not the same. To test this claim, data from two randomly selected classes were analyzed. The sample variance of final exam scores for Class A ( n = 15 n = 15 ) was found to be 64.5 64.5 , and the sample variance for Class B ( n = 12 n = 12 ) was 42.3 42.3 . At a significance level of α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , can you support the professor’s claim that the variances are different?