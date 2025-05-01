A sample of 8 8 8 randomly selected students had the following chemistry test scores:

78 78 78 , 85 85 85 , 80 80 80 , 90 90 90 , 88 88 88 , 82 82 82 , 84 84 84 , 91 91 91

Compute the sample standard deviation, given that the sample mean is 84.75 84.75 84.75 .