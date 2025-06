A national roofing association studied the outcomes of 100 100 roofing inspections and classified them as described in the pie chart below:

You are reviewing records and randomly select 6 6 inspections of recently completed roofing jobs, and discover that all 6 6 failed. A team leader claims, “It is impossible to randomly select 6 6 inspections that all fail.”

Use the pie chart to determine whether the team leader's claim is correct and explain why or why not.