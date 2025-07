A nutritionist compares the average daily caloric intake of two groups: Group 1 1 (athletes) and Group 2 2 (non-athletes). For Group 1 1 , n 1 = 36 n_1=36 , x ˉ 1 = 2 , 850 \bar{x}_1=2,850 , σ 1 = 320 \sigma_1=320 . For Group 2 2 , n 2 = 42 n_2 = 42 , x ˉ 2 = 2 , 600 \bar{x}_2 = 2,600 , σ 2 = 280 \sigma_2 = 280 . Construct a 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the difference in means μ 1 − μ 2 \mu_1 - \mu_2 . What is the interval?