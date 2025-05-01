A retail company's year-end share price (in units of dollars) is modeled by y = − 60 + 6.85 x 1 − 1.92 x 2 y = -60 + 6.85x_1 - 1.92x_2 , where x 1 x_1 is total assets (in units of billions of dollars) and x 2 x_2 is liabilities (in units of billions of dollars). Predict the share price when x 1 = 22.5 x_1 = 22.5 and x 2 = 10.4 x_2 = 10.4 .