A quiz competition can last 1 , 2 , 3 , 1, 2, 3, or 4 4 rounds. Over 50 50 competitions, the probability distribution for the number of rounds is as follows: P ( 1 ) = 0.180 P(1)=0.180 , P ( 2 ) = 0.320 P(2)=0.320 , P ( 3 ) = 0.340 P(3)=0.340 , and P ( 4 ) = 0.160 P(4) = 0.160 . Based on this distribution, calculate the population mean, variance, and standard deviation for the number of rounds played.