Two independent samples are taken from normally distributed populations. The claim is that μ 1 < μ 2 \mu_1 < \mu_2 μ 1 < μ 2 at α = 0.02 \alpha=0.02 α = 0.02 . Given σ 1 = 150 , σ 2 = 175 , x ˉ 1 = 6100 , n 1 = 100 , x ˉ 2 = 6000 , n 2 = 110 \sigma_1 = 150, \sigma_2 = 175, \bar{x}_1 = 6100, n_1 = 100, \bar{x}_2 = 6000, n_2 = 110 σ 1 = 150 , σ 2 = 175 , x ˉ 1 = 6100 , n 1 = 100 , x ˉ 2 = 6000 , n 2 = 110 , what is the correct conclusion?