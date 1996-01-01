A hospital records that the average patient check-in time is 85 85 minutes. An administrator implements an electronic kiosk and suspects that the mean check-in time increases. A random sample of 30 30 patients shows a mean check-in time of x ˉ = 87.4 \bar{x}=87.4 minutes and a standard deviation of s = 6.2 s=6.2 minutes. Test whether the kiosk increases the mean check-in time (use a one-sided test at α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 ).