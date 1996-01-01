A researcher records the following data on the number of hours a student studies per week ( x x ) and their corresponding test scores ( y y ) for 5 5 students: ( 4 , 67 4, 67 ), ( 6 , 72 6, 72 ), ( 8 , 78 8, 78 ), ( 10 , 85 10, 85 ), ( 12 , 90 12, 90 ). Treating hours studied as the explanatory variable, estimate β 0 \beta_0 and β 1 \beta_1 for the regression line.