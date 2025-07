Test the claim about the difference between two population means μ 1 \mu_1 and μ 2 \mu_2 at the significance level α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 . Assume the samples are random, independent, and the populations are normally distributed with unequal variances. Claim: μ 1 > μ 2 \mu_1 > \mu_2 . Sample statistics: x ˉ 1 = 610 , s 1 = 30 , n 1 = 8 \bar{x}_1 = 610,\ s_1 = 30,\ n_1 = 8 and x ˉ 2 = 590 , s 2 = 45 , n 2 = 7 \bar{x}_2 = 590,\ s_2 = 45,\ n_2 = 7 . What is the value of the test statistic (rounded to two decimal places)?