A cereal company claims that its cereal boxes contain an average of 410 g 410\text{ g} of cereal. A consumer group tests a random sample and constructs a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the true mean weight:

( 407.5 g , 411.2 g ) (407.5 \text{ g},\ 411.2 \text{ g})

You are given the following null hypothesis:

H 0 : μ = 410 g H_0:\mu=410\text{ g}