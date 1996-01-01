A beverage company fills cans with soda, targeting a mean volume of 355 355 mL \text{mL} . To ensure compliance and avoid penalties for underfilling, the target mean is set at 355.1 355.1 mL \text{mL} . The quality analyst samples 20 20 cans and confirms that the data are approximately normal with no outliers. She is considering a hypothesis test for the mean. Why is α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 a more suitable choice than α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 ?