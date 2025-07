A health researcher wants to compare daily water consumption between two groups of adults. For a sample of 50 50 office workers, the mean daily water intake is 1.8 1.8 liters \text{liters} . Assume the population standard deviation is 0.5 0.5 liters \text{liters} . For a sample of 60 60 outdoor workers, the mean daily water intake is 2.0 2.0 liters \text{liters} , with a population standard deviation of 0.6 0.6 liters \text{liters} .

At the α = 0.01 α=0.01 level of significance, can you reject the claim that the average water consumption is the same for office workers and outdoor workers?