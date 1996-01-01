A beverage company sets its target mean for lemonade bottles at 355 355 mL \text{mL} to avoid underfilling. The actual fill varies. A random sample of 25 25 bottles yields a sample mean of 354.7 354.7 mL \text{mL} and a sample standard deviation of 1.2 1.2 mL \text{mL} . The data are approximately normal and show no outliers. At the 0.01 0.01 significance level, should the bottling machine be recalibrated?