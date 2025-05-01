A dietitian tests a new 4 4 4 -week meal plan with 8 8 8 clients, recording their cholesterol levels before and after the plan. The sign of the difference (after-before) for each client is as follows:

+ , − , + , − , − , + , 0 , − +, −,+, −,−,+, 0, − + , − , + , − , − , + , 0 , −

What is the test statistic for the sign test?