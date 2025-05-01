A researcher investigates how the temperature of an oven (in ∘ C ^{\circ}\text{C} ) affects the time (in minutes) needed to bake a loaf of bread. After collecting data from several test bakes, a regression equation y ^ = 80.5 − 0.12 x \hat{y}=80.5-0.12x was developed, where x x is the oven temperature. What does the symbol y ^ \hat{y} represent in this equation?