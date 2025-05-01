A researcher wants to test whether the average number of daily steps taken by office workers differs from the recommended 10 , 000 10,000 steps per day. She collects a random sample of 15 15 workers and finds a sample mean of 9 , 200 9,200 steps with a sample standard deviation of 1 , 100 1,100 steps. Which type of test is appropriate in this case, and what assumptions must be satisfied for it to be valid?