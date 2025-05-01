A nutritionist wants to test whether a new meal plan leads to a change in daily calorie intake. She records the daily intake (in calories) of 34 34 participants before and after following the meal plan for one month. Let the differences (After − Before) in calorie intake be recorded and signed ranks be calculated. The sum of positive ranks is 390 390 and the sum of negative ranks is 168 168 . Use the Wilcoxon signed-rank test for n > 30 n > 30 to determine if there is a significant change in calorie intake at the α = 0.05 α = 0.05 level. Use the following formulas:

T = min ( T + , T − ) T = \min(T^+, T^-)

μ T = n ( n + 1 ) 4 , σ T = n ( n + 1 ) ( 2 n + 1 ) 24 , z = T − μ T σ T \mu_T = \frac{n(n+1)}{4}, \quad \sigma_T = \sqrt{\frac{n(n+1)(2n+1)}{24}}, \quad z = \frac{T - \mu_T}{\sigma_T}