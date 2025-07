A customer experience analyst claims that the average wait times at two different coffee shop locations are the same. A sample of 12 12 customers at one location reported an average wait time of 5.8 5.8 minutes with a standard deviation of 1.6 1.6 minutes. A sample of 14 14 customers at another location reported an average wait time of 6.4 6.4 minutes with a standard deviation of 1.2 1.2 minutes. At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , can you reject the analyst’s claim? Assume the population wait time distributions are approximately normal and the population variances are equal.