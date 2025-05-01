A survey is conducted to test whether the proportion of employees who prefer remote work is lower among those in manufacturing compared to those in technology. Out of 210 210 manufacturing employees, 98 98 prefer remote work. Out of 390 390 technology employees, 312 312 prefer remote work. At a 0.01 0.01 significance level, use randomization and bootstrapping to test the claim that the remote work preference rate is lower in manufacturing than in technology.