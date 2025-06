A bank teller can serve a maximum of 3 3 clients per minute. The average number of clients arriving is 4 4 per minute. Create a table showing the number of clients waiting at the end of each minute for 15 15 minutes and answer the following question. What is the number of clients waiting at the end of the 15 15 th minute if the arrivals each minute are: 5 5 , 2 2 , 4 4 , 6 6 , 3 3 , 5 5 , 2 2 , 7 7 , 4 4 , 3 3 , 6 6 , 5 5 , 3 3 , 4 4 , 5 5 ?