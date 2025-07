A study compares the mean monthly rent for two cities, City X and City Y, and wants to know if the difference is less than $ 1200 \$1200 . City X: x ˉ 1 = 2 , 350 , n 1 = 22 , σ 1 = 410 \bar{x}_1 = 2,350, \ n_1 = 22, \ \sigma_1 = 410 ; City Y: x ˉ 2 = 1 , 250 , n 2 = 20 , σ 2 = 390 \bar{x}_2 = 1,250, \ n_2 = 20, \ \sigma_2 = 390 . Test H 0 : μ 1 − μ 2 = 1 , 200 H_0: \mu_1 - \mu_2 = 1,200 versus H a : μ 1 − μ 2 < 1 , 200 H_a : \mu_1 - \mu_2 < 1,200 at α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 . What is the result?