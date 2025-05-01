In a library study, the next 24 24 borrowed books are recorded. If the books were borrowed randomly by genre, you would expect a 50 / 50 50/50 split between fiction and nonfiction. However, only 7 7 of the books are fiction. Assume n = 24 n=24 , p = 0.5 p=0.5 , and use a two-tailed test with α = 0.05 α=0.05 . The critical values for this test are x ≤ 8 x≤8 or x ≥ 16 x≥16 . Should you reject the null hypothesis? What do you conclude about the borrowing pattern?