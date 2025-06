A university library issued 800 800 late return fines in October 2022 2022 . The average fine was $ 35.50 \$35.50 , with a standard deviation of $ 40.20 \$40.20 . If a random sample of 50 50 fines is selected, what is the probability that the sample mean fine is less than $ 30 \$30 ? Should the finite population correction factor be applied?