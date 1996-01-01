Researchers identified 27 27 men and 91 91 women with a certain inherited trait. The 27 27 men had 29 29 brothers and 25 25 sisters. The 91 91 women had 85 85 brothers and 97 97 sisters. At the α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 significance level, does the data suggest that the proportion of male siblings in these families is less than 0.50 0.50 , the expected proportion in the general population?