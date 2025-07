In a study to determine the effectiveness of a new medication for reducing high blood pressure, 520 520 patients were given the medication and 300 300 patients were given a placebo. After 10 10 weeks, it was found that 350 350 patients in the medication group achieved normal blood pressure, while 170 170 did not. In the placebo group, 165 165 patients achieved normal blood pressure, and 135 135 did not. At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of patients who achieved normal blood pressure levels between the medication and placebo groups?