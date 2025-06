A transportation survey reports that 13 % 13\% of daily commuters regularly ride bicycles to work. You randomly choose 8 8 commuters and ask whether they ride a bicycle to work. Let the random variable represent the number of commuters who do this.

i. Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of this binomial distribution.

ii. Interpret these results in context.

iii. Identify any unusual values of the random variable and explain your reasoning.