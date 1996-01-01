A nutritionist wants to test whether a new diet affects cholesterol levels. She measures the cholesterol of 13 13 participants before and after following the diet for 8 8 weeks. The differences are computed as 'after minus before.' The normal probability plot of the differences yields a correlation coefficient of 0.945 0.945 . The critical value for n = 13 n = 13 at α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 is 0.917 0.917 . Based on this information, is it reasonable to assume the differences are normally distributed?