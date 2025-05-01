A wildlife researcher wants to determine if the appearance of a rare bird species in a forest occurs randomly during the month of May. She records each day as B \text{B} (bird sighted) or N \text{N} (no sighting). The sequence for 31 31 days is as follows: N B N N N B N N B N N B B N N N B N B N N N B N B N N B N N B \text{N B N N N B N N B N N B B N N N B N B N N N B N B N N B N N B} . At α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , can the researcher conclude that sightings are not random?