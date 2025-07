A researcher wants to test the claim that μ 1 < μ 2 \mu_1 < \mu_2 μ 1 < μ 2 at the α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 α = 0.05 significance level. The population standard deviations are σ 1 = 60 \sigma_1 = 60 σ 1 = 60 and σ 2 = 95 \sigma_2 = 95 σ 2 = 95 . The sample means and sizes are x ˉ 1 = 1800 , n 1 = 40 \bar{x}_1 = 1800, n_1 = 40 x ˉ 1 = 1800 , n 1 = 40 and x ˉ 2 = 1805 , n 2 = 85 \bar{x}_2 = 1805, n_2 = 85 x ˉ 2 = 1805 , n 2 = 85 . What is the result of the hypothesis test?