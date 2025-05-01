A health researcher asserts that the median age for a first heart screening is less than or equal to 45 45 years. In a sample of 80 80 patients, 33 33 had their first screening before 45 45 , 41 41 after 45 45 , and 6 6 at exactly 45 45 . At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , can you reject the researcher's assertion?