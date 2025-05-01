Given the regression equation y ^ = 60 + 6 x 1 + 4 x 2 + 2 x 3 \hat{y} = 60 + 6x_1 + 4x_2 + 2x_3 , where x 1 x_1 is grams of fat, x 2 x_2 is grams of protein, and x 3 x_3 is grams of fiber, estimate the calories in a serving that contains 3 3 grams of fat, 7 7 grams of protein, and 5 5 grams of fiber.