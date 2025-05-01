A researcher collects reaction times from two groups of participants: those who consumed caffeine and those who did not. After combining and ranking all the reaction times from both groups, find the sum of the ranks for the participants who consumed caffeine.

Reaction times (in milliseconds):

Caffeine group: 220 , 250 , 240 220, 250, 240

No-caffeine group: 230 , 210 , 260 230, 210, 260