A device requires three independent components to function. The reliability (probability of working) of component 1 1 is 0.950 0.950 , for component 2 2 is 0.900 0.900 , and for component 3 3 is 0.600 0.600 . Would the device functioning (i.e., all three working) be considered unusual using the standard 0.050 0.050 threshold?