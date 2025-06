A recent survey in 2018 2018 found that 12 % 12\% of U.S. adults regularly shop online for groceries. The research community wants to estimate the current percentage of adults who engage in online grocery shopping. To obtain a confidence level of 95 % 95\% and a margin of error of 2 2 percentage points, how many adults must be surveyed if nothing is known about the current rate of online grocery shopping?