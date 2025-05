In an ergonomics study of adult females, arm lengths are normally distributed with a mean of 27.0 in 27.0\text{ in} and a standard deviation of 2.5 in 2.5\text{ in} . These measurements are used in the design of various equipment, including desks, chairs, and machinery. Find the probability that an adult female has an arm length greater than 30.0 in 30.0\text{ in} .