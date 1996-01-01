Suppose exam scores in a statistics class are normally distributed with a mean of 82 82 and a standard deviation of 6 6 . A group of 15 15 students had an average score of 80.5 80.5 . Simulate obtaining 2000 2000 simple random samples of size n = 15 n = 15 from a normal population with mean 82 82 and standard deviation 6 6 . For each sample, calculate the sample mean. What does each sample mean represent?