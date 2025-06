The number of hours five employees worked in a week is as follows: 32 32 , 36 36 , 40 40 , 44 44 , 48 48 . What is the sample standard deviation of the hours worked? Use the formula s = ∑ x 2 − ( ∑ x ) 2 n n − 1 s=\sqrt{\frac{\sum x^2-\frac{\left(\sum x\right)^2}{n}}{n-1}} .