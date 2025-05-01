A nutritionist believes that a low-carb diet helps individuals reduce their blood sugar levels. To test this, she records the fasting blood sugar levels (in mg/dL \text{mg/dL} ) of 10 10 participants before and after 4 4 weeks on a low-carb diet. Assume μ d \mu_{d} represents the mean difference in blood sugar ( before - after \text{before - after} ). What are the null and alternative hypotheses for this study?