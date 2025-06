Suppose the following are the test scores for 8 8 students: 540 540 , 555 555 , 560 560 , 570 570 , 565 565 , 550 550 , 575 575 , 560 560 . Assuming that the population of test scores is normally distributed and that the population standard deviation is 72 72 , would it be unusual for the population mean to be below 550 550 ? Explain your answer.